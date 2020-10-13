HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Tony Ferguson - UFC 249

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov done with Conor McGregor, thinks Tony Ferguson’s time is finished

Conor McGregor UFC 246 post presser

featuredConor McGregor admits Dustin Poirier UFC fight is prep for Manny Pacquiao boxing match

featuredWas Joaquin Buckley’s UFC on ESPN+ 37 Knockout the best in UFC history?

featuredCory Sandhagen makes statement, stops Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Island 5

Khabib Nurmagomedov done with Conor McGregor, thinks Tony Ferguson’s time is finished

October 13, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is inextricably linked to Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson.

Khabib defeated McGregor at UFC 229, but has never faced Ferguson in the Octagon. He now doesn’t see a future where ever steps into the cage with either man.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Khabib explained that he doesn’t see any future with McGregor, no matter what the UFC is willing to offer. He doesn’t want to put any of his shine on McGregor.

In Ferguson, Khabib simply believes that the fight so many have wanted to see for so long will never happen because of how Ferguson lost to Gaethje at UFC 249. “Tony Ferguson’s time is finished.”

In less than two weeks, Khabib will step into the UFC 254 main event on Fight Island opposite interim champion Justin Gaethje, where the two will unify their belts. The fight goes down on Oct. 24 in Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

TRENDING > Conor McGregor admits Dustin Poirier UFC fight is prep for Manny Pacquiao boxing match

Trending Video > Who is the UFC’s master of trash talk: Conor McGregor or Colby Covington?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA