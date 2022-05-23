Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t understand why Cain Velasquez is still in jail

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 23, 2022
You can add Khabib Nurmagomedov to the growing list of names of fighters supporting Cain Velasquez who is currently in jail awaiting trial for attempted murder.

The former UFC champion is accused of shooting Paul Bender, the stepfather of Harry Goularte (his alleged intended target) in March. Goularte was out on bail and on the way to be fitted for his ankle monitor for allegedly molesting Velasquez’s four-year-old son.

Nurmagomedov, who trains with Velasquez at AKA in California, was asked about his thoughts on the situation.

“Anybody in the world who respects himself, who loves his family is going to do same thing, exactly,” Nurmagomedov told TMZ. “Come on, nobody is going to think of law or something when you have something about your family. You have to protect your family. If animals protect their family, of course, humans are going to protect their family.”

Nurmagomedov raised the point that many others have made, wondering why Velasquez is in jail and Goularte is not.

Jorge Masvidal releases DMs from Michel Pereira’s wife following call out

“They talk about law court about jail, but I don’t understand these things. This is not fair. He sit in jail and other guy is outside. What about other guy? Put this guy in jail too. He’s more dangerous for people than Cain Velasquez.”

He went on to explain his relationship with Velasquez.

“Never in his life, and he’s 40 years old, never in his life he had problem in social, outside with people, in gym,” Nurmagomedov said. “He’s the most respectful guy I’ve ever seen in my life. I trained with him for more than 10 years. I know his family. Everybody loves Cain. This is his kids. I don’t understand. Ok put him in jail, but what about other guy? He’s more dangerous than Cain. Cain is dangerous for only one guy, but this guy is dangerous for everybody. I don’t understand this.”

Velasquez could face more than 10 years in prison if convicted.

