Khabib Nurmagomedov cousin Umar Nurmagomedov leads charge on UFC Fight Island 8 bonuses

The UFC continued its three-event, eight-day stint on Fight Island with Wednesday’s UFC Fight Island 8.

The shadow of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has loomed large over Fight Island. Everyone has waited with bated breath to learn if he will return to the Octagon or not, but he was there largely to support his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, who led the charge on the UFC Fight Island 8 performance bonuses.

UFC Fight Island 8 Performances of the Night: Umar Nurmagomedov

Like his older cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov left the Octagon remaining undefeated following his UFC debut.

Khabib choked out Kamal Shalorus in the third round for his Octagon debut, so Umar had to one-up him. He managed to choke out Sergey Morozov in the second round at UFC Fight Island 8.

The victory improved Umar’s overall record to 13-0 and earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Put him to sleep 😴@UmarNmgdv locked up the choke at #UFCFightIsland8 pic.twitter.com/FgHcjhEf1Y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2021

UFC Fight Island 8 Performances of the Night: Warlley Alves

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to co-main event fighter Warlley Alves, who was returning to the Octagon following over a yearlong layoff because of injuries and the global coronavirus pandemic.

Alves didn’t take long re-acclimating to the cage. He landed three kicks to the ribs that dropped Mounir Lazzez, then followed with punches while on the canvas, forcing the referee to stop the fight at 2:35 of the first round.

UFC Fight Island 8 Fight of the Night: Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones

Mike Davis and Mason Jones thrashed each other for the full 15 minutes of their UFC Fight Island 8 preliminary bout, much to the delight of fans and UFC officials.

Davis came out on top, winning a unanimous decision, but each fighter went home with an additional $50,000 for their Fight of the Night effort.

Mike Davis kicks Mason Jones at UFC Fight Island 8

