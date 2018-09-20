HOT OFF THE WIRE

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Jon Jones Suspension: ‘USADA is No. 1 Bulls–t!’

September 20, 2018
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

There has been a mixed reaction to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones having the penalty for his second UFC Anti-Doping Policy infraction reduced from a potential four-year career killer down to a much more manageable 15-month suspension that ends in October. 

There was no waffling in the response from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as he spoke to TMZ Sports ahead of Thursday’s UFC 229 press conference with Conor McGregor in New York.

“I think it’s very bad. They have to give him, like, a little bit more,” Nurmagomedov said of Jones’ suspension before adding, “But now I understand that USADA is number one bulls–t.”

TRENDING > Jon Jones Suspended 15 Months by USADA Following Arbitration Over Failed Drug Test

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

