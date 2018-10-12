Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor Temporarily Suspended Pending Full Hearing

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have both been temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for their roles in a post fight brawl that broke out at UFC 229 this past weekend in Las Vegas.

The temporary suspension put in place will last until at least Oct. 24 when the commission reconvenes for their monthly meeting where they will discuss further sanctions against the fighters.

The entire melee unraveled after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round and then seconds later leapt into the crowd to go after one of the Irishman’s training partners who was working his corner that night.

Once Nurmagomedov was over the cage, McGregor ended up jumping up there as well before getting involved in a physical altercation with three of the Russian’s teammates while he was still inside the Octagon.

Afterwards, the commission held Nurmagomedov’s $2 million purse pending a full investigation into the situation. McGregor was paid his $3 million purse that night.

Now both fighters face potential punishment for their roles in the brawl with the commission having the power to hand down suspensions as well as monetary fines for what happened at UFC 229.

At the meeting on Oct. 24, the commission will decide whether or not to issue indefinite suspensions to the fighters while they continue to investigate the entire brawl until a final decision on the incident is made.