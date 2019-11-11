HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway - UFC 245

featuredMax Holloway: ‘Alexander Volkanovski is the next cupcake’ (UFC 245 video)

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight

featuredNate Diaz slams door on speculation that he’s retired

Zabit Magomedsharipov punches Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN+ 21

featuredUFC Moscow results: Zabit Magomedsharipov takes aim at title with win over Calvin Kattar

UFC Moscow Zabit vs Kattar live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 21 Live Results: Zabit vs. Kattar (Results & Fight Stats)

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms Tony Ferguson negotiation; outlines Conor McGregor rematch

November 11, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently confirmed that he is indeed in negotiations to fight Tony Ferguson when he returns to the Octagon. He also confirmed that there is a route to a Conor McGregor rematch. 

There are stumbling blocks along the road to both. 

A McGregor rematch seems the longest of shots. According to RT Sport, Nurmagomedov gave a path to a rematch, but at McGregor’s current pace of taking fights, the Dagestani champion would likely be retired well before the Irishman could meet the mark.

“As for a rematch (with Conor McGregor), to fight for a belt in the UFC, I remember I had something like nine or 10 fights. If he wins 10 fights in a row, then that’s completely possible,” Nurmagomedov said.

The title defense against Ferguson is much more likely to happen, although there are roadblocks in the current negotiation.

UFC president Dana White has openly admitted that they were working on Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson and targeting March 2020 for the bout. Nurmagomedov confirmed those details, but added that the UFC is pitching Las Vegas as the location for the bout.

Nurmagomedov is all well and good with all of that, but there is a stipulation. The Nevada State Athletic Commission must apologize to him.

Yes, you read that correctly. Nurmagomedov wants an apology for having been fined for his part in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl that he was engaged in with McGregor’s team.

“We’re in talks now [for the Ferguson fight],” Nurmagomedov said. “They suggested having it in Las Vegas in March, but they have to issue me an official apology for fining me for the incident on Oct. 6, 2018.”

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal: I’ll mess that “midget” Conor McGregor up

Nurmagomedov was eventually suspended for nine months and fined $500,000 for having jumped over the Octagon cage and attacking McGregor’s cornermen after having submitted the Irishman in the fourth round. That hasn’t sat well with him. Nurmagomedov believes he’s owed an apology and appears ready to decline fighting in Las Vegas until he gets one.

“If they apologize, I’ll fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “If not, we’ll pick another venue. I’ll fight in April in New York. I’ll be ready in April, March if Vegas apologizes or gives me back my money.

“Those are my conditions. We’re in talks now.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA