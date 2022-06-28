Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Alexander Volkanovski has ‘more fire’ than Max Holloway

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway will meet for the third time in the UFC 276 co-main event on Saturday.

Volkanovski holds two decision wins over Holloway. He captured the title by defeating “Blessed” at UFC 245 in December 2019. The two fought in an immediate rematch at UFC 251 in July 2020. Volkanovski defeated Holloway by split decision and many felt that Holloway did enough to win back the 145-pound championship.

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Volkanovski will defeat Holloway a third time this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“About Holloway and Volkanovski, honestly I’m really impressed with Volkanovski about his last couple of performances. I like Max Holloway. I like him. This is nothing personal, but I think Volkanovski is going to defend his title,” Nurmagomedov told UFC.

“It’s a question: how? Who knows. But I see he’s more – stays busy, fights all the time, experience – maybe experience. Like a little bit more fire. I feel he has a little bit more fire than Max Holloway, and I think Alexander Volkanovski this Saturday is going to defend his title.”

Gina Carano responds to Ronda Rousey’s UFC proposal