Khabib Nurmagomedov Apologizes, but Blames Conor McGregor in Full UFC 229 Post-Fight Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Though Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that he didn’t show his best side after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, he accepted little of the blame.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Refused to Press Charges; Khabib’s Teammates in Brawl Will Never Fight in UFC Again

After apologizing to the athletic commission and Nevada, Nurmagomedov went on to question why the blame isn’t being cast on McGregor for all the things he had said and done leading up to their fight, seeming to indicate it was more McGregor’s fault that he vaulted over the cage and into the crowd.