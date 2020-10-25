Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement in emotional UFC 254 Octagon Interview

An emotional Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje on Saturday.

“The Eagle” defeated Gaethje by triangle choke in the second round of the fight card’s main event. During his post-fight interview, the 32-year-old explained his decision to retire.

Nurmagomedov’s fighting resume will stand with an unblemished record of 29-0. His career spanned 12 years from 2012 to 2020.

