Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje face-off ahead of UFC 254 on the beach

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje square off on the beach of Fight Island ahead of their UFC 254 championship unification headliner. UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24, on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

