Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in ‘physical altercation’ at PFL

Representatives of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones were allegedly involved in a brief physical altercation at the first round of the PFL playoffs on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Sources told MMAWeekly.com late Friday that Ali Abdelaziz, whose Dominance MMA represents Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo, struck Abe Kawa. Kawa is a vice president at First Round Management, which represents the likes of Jones, Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal, as well as clients outside the MMA space.

Las Vegas Metro Police later confirmed the incident without identifying any of the parties involved.

“LVMPD officers were on scene and temporarily detained one of the subjects during the investigation. That subject was cooperative. He was issued a citation and released. No enforcement action was taken regarding the second subject, who was also cooperative. There were no significant injuries,” a LVMPD spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

Kawa told ESPN that Abdelaziz approached him during the event at Mandalay Bay and slapped him on the right side of his face. Pettis said, Abdelaziz slapped Kawa “like a b—-” and “was gone in 15 seconds.”