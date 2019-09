Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier were all class in UFC 242 Octagon interviews

(Courtesy of UFC)

The most dominant fighter in UFC history, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov moved to 28-0 with a submission victory over challenger Dustin Poirier at UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier. Both fighters were interviewed in the moments following the fight in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Hear what they had to say.

