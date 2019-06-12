Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier face off for the first time (UFC 242 video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his belt on the line for the second time when he squares off with interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.

The two will unify their titles in the UFC 242 headliner, which is slated for Sept. 7 in the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi. The UFC will hold at least five events over the next five years in Abu Dhabi with each guaranteed at least one title fight.

Abu Dhabi officials were keen on Nurmagomedov headlining the first event of the series, as he is a Muslim and the state religion of the United Arab Emirates is Islam. Nurmagomedov has made many tours through the Middle East and proven extremely popular, so he is sure to pack the house at UFC 242.

Three months out from their showdown, Nurmagomedov and Poirier were featured at a UFC 242 Press Conference in London to kick off promotion of the event. It was the first time they met face to face for a staredown.