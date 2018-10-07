Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s In-Cage Fight Breakdown (UFC 229 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission of Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Before everything fell to pieces after the fight, Nurmagomedov put on a stellar performance in the cage to dismantle and eventually submit McGregor.

Following the exhaustive build-up and energy surrounding UFC 229 for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, the UFC will take a couple of weeks off before returning at the end of the month for UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Volkan Oezdemir squares off with Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight main event.

RELATED: