Khabib Nurmagomedov admits promoting isn’t ‘easy’ says he will meet with Dana White for advice

Khabib Nurmagomedov

January 31, 2022
Khabib Nurmagomedov debuted his Eagle FC promotion in the United States to overwhelming success but he seems to be his own worst critic and revealed he’s realized how hard being a promoter actually is.

Nurmagomedov spoke to the media after Eagle FC 44 on Friday and revealed he’ll be asking for advice from a very close and experienced source.

“Nothing [about promoting is] easy, honestly,” Nurmagomedov said when asked what the hardest part has been for him on the tail end of White’s comment about Nurmagomedov needing to learn about promoting the hard way. “He’s right, Dana White. I’m going to have meeting next month in Vegas with him. I’m going to talk with him a lot about all this kind of stuff. I’m just beginning. How many years he have experience? He’s the best in the game and it’s a big honor for me to learn from him.”

The former UFC lightweight champion also revealed he woke up feeling like he was going to have to fight on Friday, the nerves were so strong.

“Today when I wake up I was nervous like I’m going to fight tonight,” Nurmagomedov said. “I have same feeling today when I wake up. I realized I’m not going to fight, I have a fighting show. It was a very nervous day, but right now I’m happy.”

