Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses UFC 242 and Conor McGregor punching old man (video)

September 3, 2019
(Video courtesy of BT Sport | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks to BT Sport’s Adam Catterall as he prepares for his fight with interim champ Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. Aside from their pending showdown, Nurmagomedov also talks at length about his ongoing feud with Conor McGregor and the Irishman punching an older man in a Dublin pub a few months ago.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.

