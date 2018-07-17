HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Lack of Conor McGregor Confrontation at World Cup Finals

July 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former dual-division champion Conor McGregor, now fierce rivals, were both in attendance at the recent 2018 World Cup Finals at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Surprisingly enough, however, the two did not cross paths.

That’s probably a good thing for McGregor because, last time they did, he landed in legal trouble.

“I thought I’d meet McGregor at the Luzhniki Stadium,” Nurmagomedov said, according to a translation by Express.co.uk. “But even if we meet now, we still will not be able to find out who is stronger. If there was a cage in the middle of the arena, it would be more interesting. And now something to find out on the street and so on. We are not at that age and not in that position.

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 205 Post“It would be ideal if there were no one around. Or vice versa: to the full stadium, in the middle of the cage, and in it. In general, I see no reason to approach him now. We are hospitable people.”

Though Nurmagomedov and McGregor are expected to eventually battle for the Dagestani fighter’s UFC lightweight title, they last crossed up in April, when McGregor went berserk and was eventually arrested.

McGregor and a handful of his cohorts crashed the dock area after the UFC 223 Media Day and attacked a bus full of UFC fighters waiting to be transported back to their hotel. McGregor was thought to be after Nurmagomedov, who had an altercation with the Irishman’s teammate, Artem Lobov, in the days prior.

McGregor didn’t get to Nurmagomedov, but he threw an appliance dolly at the van’s window, shattering it, and forcing the cancellation Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg’s bouts when they were injured as a result of the attack.

McGregor is still mired in legal proceedings over the debacle and due to appear in a New York court later this month, where he hopes to have a plea bargain in place. So it’s probably a good thing that the two did not meet in Moscow.

               

