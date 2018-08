Khabib Nurmagomedo: ‘I Don’t See How Conor McGregor is Going to Beat Me’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On October 6 lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally go to war with rival Conor McGregor. To say that Khabib is excited is an understatement: “My dream is to smash this guy.”

