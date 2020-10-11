Khabib gives an inside look into UFC 254 training camp in Dubai

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 11, 2020
Ahead of his UFC 254 title unification bout with interim champion Justin Gaethje on Fight Island, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gives a behind the scenes look into his training for the bout in Dubai.

This will be the first time Khabib has trained for a fight since the passing of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. But he is still surrounded by a strong team, including several of his usual training partners and longtime American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez.

(Video courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov)

