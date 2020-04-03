Khabib fires back at Conor McGregor & Tony Ferguson, defends return to Russia

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 3, 2020
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is ensconced in Russia. Tony Ferguson is hunkered down in the U.S. Conor McGregor is in Ireland. But that’s not stopping them from taking shots at each other as UFC president Dana White tries to keep UFC 249 intact, with or without his original main event featuring Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson.

White has been trying mightily to move forward with UFC 249 in some form or fashion on April 18. The original location of Brooklyn, N.Y. is long gone. It also appears that almost any other location would be a long shot, but he insists he will keep trying until there are too many roadblocks to pull it off.

In the meantime, Nurmagomedov has come under the scrutiny of many critics, Ferguson and McGregor chief among them, for his decision to return to Russia during the global covid-19 pandemic.

Ferguson is calling for Nurmagomedov to be stripped of his belt. McGregor, despite calling for everyone around the world to stay in place, declared Nurmagomedov a chicken.

Nurmagomedov recently answered back, defending his decision to return to Russia and explaining how it unfolded.

