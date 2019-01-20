Khabib, Conor McGregor, Others React to Henry Cejudo’s Stunning 32-Second Finish of TJ Dillashaw

Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo overwhelmed bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw in the UFC on ESPN+ 1 main event on Saturday.

The Olympic Gold Medalist hurt Dillashaw with a right hand and never took his foot off the gas. He swarmed Dillashaw, who had dropped down a weight class to challenge for the belt, and finished with a series of punches on the ground.

Following Cejudo’s 125-pound title defense, fighters reacted to the stunning 32-second finish on social media.

Olympic athletes is a different level people. Congratulations @HenryCejudo — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 20, 2019

Unlucky T.J on your attempt at Champ Champ™️ status.

Respect for your weight cut. I have been there and it is not easy.

Unlucky Henry on your attempt at fastest K.O in a UFC title fight.

I have been there, and I still am.

Congrats on the win.

Yours truly,

The O.G Champ Champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

Great job by Cejudo — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 20, 2019

Wow that was fast — Junior Dos Santos ?️➕ (@junior_cigano) January 20, 2019

Wow!!! Cejudo look like a monster! — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 20, 2019

What the holy fuck!!!!! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 20, 2019

I would say fair stoppage — Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) January 20, 2019

I thought it was a bad stoppage he was never out #UFCFightNight #CejudoDillashaw — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) January 20, 2019

Might have bin little early #lethimgoout — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) January 20, 2019

Wow! That was impressive!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) January 20, 2019

Damn . Now do you keep the 125 lb division and delete the 135 lb division … sheeeshhhh . What a statement #UFCONESPN — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 20, 2019

Idk what to say.

Idk how to feel.

Still trying to process what just happened…#UFCBrooklyn — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) January 20, 2019

Henry looked super fast. Congrats @HenryCejudo ?? — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) January 20, 2019

Did you guys see it just happened again.

I don’t think it was a wrong stoppage

But as we all saw TJ was still there trying so why not allow him to try.

Certainly Cejudo would keep punching and finish him but let it happen that way then. It would leave no doubts to nobody. — Junior Dos Santos ?️➕ (@junior_cigano) January 20, 2019

Congrats Cejudo! Anyone on #CyborgNation see the @ufc has no problem giving TJ an interview after his loss?! — Follow @CrisCyborg on IG #CWB (@criscyborg) January 20, 2019

That what happens when you cut too much weight.. fluid around your brain is the LAST to be replenished. #facts #sciencebitch #beenthere — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) January 20, 2019

Like I said flyweights are taking over @ufc #UFCBROOKLYN — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) January 20, 2019

I think it was a good stoppage. At the same time I understand why Dillashaw doesn’t like it. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) January 20, 2019

Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaat….I wanted it but didn’t expect it!! #ufcbrooklyn — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 20, 2019

Dang Tjs face ? he’s big big mad — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) January 20, 2019

HENRY GODDAM CEJUDO…. Flyweights live on. Such a shame Dillashaw didn’t show more humility in defeat but that’s high level competition #UFCFightNight143 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) January 20, 2019

Holy fucking shit … I had the weirdest feeling that would happen tonight but I never trust that shit. Well done! @HenryCejudo thanks for saving the flyweights!!!! @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) January 20, 2019

Cejudo was on fire! Had a feeling he was gonna get it done when the fight got announced, can’t wait to see the rematch at bantamweight! #UFCOnESPN — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) January 20, 2019

Holy Shiteeee Henry ? #ufcbrooklyn — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 20, 2019

Message sent loud and clear! #UFConESPN — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 20, 2019

I’m not surprised MF’S… I called it congrats HC ? @ufc — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) January 20, 2019