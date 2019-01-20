HOT OFF THE WIRE

Khabib, Conor McGregor, Others React to Henry Cejudo's Stunning 32-Second Finish of TJ Dillashaw

January 20, 2019
Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo overwhelmed bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw in the UFC on ESPN+ 1 main event on Saturday.

The Olympic Gold Medalist hurt Dillashaw with a right hand and never took his foot off the gas. He swarmed Dillashaw, who had dropped down a weight class to challenge for the belt, and finished with a series of punches on the ground.

Following Cejudo’s 125-pound title defense, fighters reacted to the stunning 32-second finish on social media.

