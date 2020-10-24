Khabib beat Justin Gaethje having broke his foot three weeks before UFC 254

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 24, 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov put on one of the most impressive performances his fighting life at UFC 254 on Saturday when he choke Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round.

If doing that after the passing of his father over the summer weren’t enough, UFC president Dana White revealed at the post-fight press conference that Khabib had been in the hospital with a broken foot just three weeks prior.

“What this guy’s been through, we’re all lucky that we got to see him fight tonight,” What said.

“Apparently he was in the hospital, he broke his foot three weeks ago. So he has two broken toes and a bone in his foot that is broken or something like that. That’s what his corner was telling me.”

White insisted that even he didn’t know about Khabib’s injury leading up to the fight. And it certainly didn’t show in the fight.

Khabib held his ground, out several leg kicks, and was able to shoot his takedowns.

“(He) never told anybody. Walking around. He is one of the toughest human beings on the planet,” White continued, adding that Khabib should be considered among the best to have ever fought.

“He’s the number one pound for pound fighter in the world. You seriously have to start putting him up there at GOAT (greatest of all time) status with whoever else you think is the GOAT.”

