Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta 2 Set as Main Event for Final UFC on FOX Card

The final UFC on FOX card will feature a rematch between lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta as they meet in Milwaukee on Dec. 15.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Wednesday.

After seven years as part of the FOX family of networks, the UFC will move to ESPN in 2019 with this final card on ‘big’ FOX airing in December.

The main event rematch between Lee and Iaquinta comes more than four years after their first meeting in 2014.

On that night, Iaquinta handed Lee a loss in his UFC debut but now with both fighters ranked in the top 15, they will clash again with the winner taking a decided step forward in a stacked 155-pound division.