Kevin Lee out of UFC 264 fight with Sean Brady, both want bout rescheduled for late Summer

Kevin Lee has withdrawn from his originally scheduled return to welterweight at UFC 264 due to a rib injury, according to a report by MMAFighting’s Damon Martin and Mike Heck.

Lee was scheduled to face no. 14 ranked contender at 170, Sean Brady.

The ‘Motown Phenom’ was set to make his return after a hiatus that included multiple ACL surgeries in both knees. His last fight was a third round submission loss to current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in March 2020.

Brady made an Instagram post commenting on Lee’s withdrawal, and said he and his team are looking to have the fight rebooked for August.

“Unfortunately I will not be fighting Kevin Lee July 10th, from my understanding he has suffered an injury and had to pull out of the fight,” Brady said in his caption. “My team is hoping to rebook the fight for August.”

Lee also expressed interest in having the fight moved to August.

More specifically, Lee said he would like the bout to be rescheduled for Aug. 7, according to a report by Ariel Helwani.

Despite Lee being forced to withdraw from the main card of UFC 264, which will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout, the rib injury will not keep him away from the octagon for too long.