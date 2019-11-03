Kevin Lee opens UFC 244 main card with Knockout of the Year contender (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 2, 2019
Having lost three of his last four bouts, Kevin Lee knew that he needed to do something special at UFC 244 on Saturday in New York. He did just that, laying previously undefeated Gregor Gillespie out cold with a right cross and left head kick combination less than three minutes into their UFC 244 main card opener.

“I needed to make on tonight. My back was against the wall,” Lee said after the fight.

In his first fight since beginning training with Georges St-Pierre head coach Firas Zahabi, Lee proved that he is not done with the UFC’s lightweight division.

