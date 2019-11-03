Kevin Lee opens UFC 244 main card with Knockout of the Year contender (video)

"Coming off two losses, it eats at you some days, so it’s been a lot. It’s been a lot to get to this point, years and years just to get to that kick. It feels f***ing good. I think that’s the cleanest knockout of my career.” – Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/EzonanLMSn — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 3, 2019

Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) ties Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush for most lightweight wins since 2014, his UFC debut year, with 11. His seven lightweight finishes are 2nd among lightweights since 2014 (Ferguson, 8). #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/dLT7vt1PyC — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 3, 2019

Having lost three of his last four bouts, Kevin Lee knew that he needed to do something special at UFC 244 on Saturday in New York. He did just that, laying previously undefeated Gregor Gillespie out cold with a right cross and left head kick combination less than three minutes into their UFC 244 main card opener.

“I needed to make on tonight. My back was against the wall,” Lee said after the fight.

In his first fight since beginning training with Georges St-Pierre head coach Firas Zahabi, Lee proved that he is not done with the UFC’s lightweight division.

