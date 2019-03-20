Kevin Lee moves to welterweight, faces Rafael dos Anjos in UFC Rochester main event

Kevin Lee will make the move to welterweight for a main event showdown against Rafael dos Anjos as the first ever UFC Fight Night card from Rochester, N.Y. at the Blue Cross Arena on May 18.

UFC officials confirmed the fight with the Democrat & Chronicle on Wednesday.

Lee has long talked about the possibility of moving up in weight after struggling to cut down to 155 pounds for the majority of his fights in the UFC.

Coming off a decision loss to Al Iaquinta last December, the 26-year old contender will now test himself at 170 pounds with a main event fight in New York.

As for dos Anjos, the former lightweight champion had enjoyed quite a bit of success after moving to welterweight but he’s recently suffered back-to-back losses to Colby Covington and new champion Kamaru Usman.

Dos Anjos will look to bounce back when he faces Lee in the headliner for the UFC Fight Night card in Rochester that will air live on ESPN+.