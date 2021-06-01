Kevin Lee goes back up to welterweight, faces Sean Brady at UFC 264

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 1, 2021
Former interim lightweight title challenger and no. 12 ranked lightweight Kevin Lee (18-6) will go back up to welterweight to face no. 13 ranked contender Sean Brady (14-0) at UFC 264.

Lee split his last two fights at lightweight. 

He defeated Gregor Gillespie by KO with a vicious head kick at UFC 244, but lost to current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira by submission in March 2020.

Before his return to lightweight, Lee ventured into the welterweight division, but was unsuccessful as he lost to Rafael Dos Anjos by submission in May 2019.

Lee was always a big 155er, which is a significant reason as to why ‘The Motown Phenom’ is going up to a more natural fit at welterweight.

His opponent at UFC 264, Sean Brady, is on an impressive tear.

Since joining the UFC in 2019, Brady is yet to be defeated in the UFC and undefeated in his professional career as well. 

Jake Paul to fight Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match

The Philadelphian defeated Court McGee, Ismail Naurdiev and Christian Aguilera in his first three fights in the promotion.

Most recently, Brady submitted Jake Matthews by way of arm-triangle choke at UFC 259.

While Lee sought a dance partner to propel him into the welterweight rankings with a victory, his opponent in Brady will be an incredibly tough test, and will certainly be an intriguing fight to watch.

This report was originally made by ESPN.

