Kevin Lee Freaks Out, Takes 150-Foot Leap Ahead of UFC in Singapore (Video)

Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee is in Singapore this week for UFC Fight Night 132, but he’s not on the card. He is fighting, he’s just not fighting in a cage, it appears Lee is in Southeast Asia to fight his fears.

In a bit of a surprise, Lee was taken to a bungee jump in Singapore, where after much waffling, shaking, and screaming, he took a 150-foot leap off of a tower, attached only to a bouncy cable via a harness.

While he appeared glad he had done it, it doesn’t sound like Lee jumped back in line to do it again.