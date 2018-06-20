HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee - Bungee Jump in Singapore

hot-sauce-featuredKevin Lee Freaks Out, Takes 150-Foot Leap Ahead of UFC in Singapore (Video)

Georges St-Pierre and Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredJoe Rogan and Firas Zahabi Dish On Georges St-Pierre vs. Floyd Mayweather

Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones

hot-sauce-featuredWho is Favored if Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar Fight in the UFC?

Dana White pro wrestling debut

hot-sauce-featuredDana White and Matt Serra Team Up with Jerry Lawler for Their Pro Wrestling Debut (Video)

Kevin Lee Freaks Out, Takes 150-Foot Leap Ahead of UFC in Singapore (Video)

June 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee is in Singapore this week for UFC Fight Night 132, but he’s not on the card. He is fighting, he’s just not fighting in a cage, it appears Lee is in Southeast Asia to fight his fears. 

In a bit of a surprise, Lee was taken to a bungee jump in Singapore, where after much waffling, shaking, and screaming, he took a 150-foot leap off of a tower, attached only to a bouncy cable via a harness.

TRENDING > Donald Cerrone Flattens Matt Brown in the UFC KO of the Week (Video)

While he appeared glad he had done it, it doesn’t sound like Lee jumped back in line to do it again.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA