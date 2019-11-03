Kevin Lee banks $50,000 for devastating knockout: UFC 244 fighter bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 3, 2019
Following the UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz event on Saturday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the performance-based fighter bonuses. Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Kevin Lee, and Corey Anderson took home an extra $50,000 for their octagon performances.

Fight of the Night honors went to welterweights Thompson and Luque. Thompson, a two-time title challenger, rebounded from two straight losses with a convincing unanimous decision win. “Wonderboy” hurt Luque several times, but “The Silent Assassin” showed his toughness by absorbing so many power strikes.

Lee earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Gregor Gillespie. Gillespie entered the bout riding an undefeated 13-fight winning streak. Lee snapped the streak with a right hand followed by a left head kick that rendered Gillespie unconscious.

RELATED > UFC 244 Live Results: Masvidal vs. Diaz (Results & Fight Stats)

Light heavyweight Corey Anderson banked a bonus check for his first-round finish of Johnny Walker on the preliminary fight card. The fight ended in a wild exchange with Anderson landing bombs until the referee stepped in to stop the action with Walker nearly out on his feet.

UFC 244 featured 12 fights.  Five bouts went the distance and seven ended in knockout finishes.   20,143 spectators attended the event generating $6.575,996.19 in gate revenue. 

