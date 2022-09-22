Kevin Holland’s cryptic Instagram post looks like a retirement from MMA

Fan favorite Kevin Holland may have just announced his retirement.

“Had a good run 30 in a little over a month got paid I’m out,” he wrote in a quote graphic. “Next career choice??” In the caption of the image, he simply put the peace hands emoji.

Holland is coming off a first-round loss to Khamzat Chimeav after the UFC was forced to rearrange three fights on the UFC 279 fight card due to Chimeav missing weight.

After the loss, he appeared happy and light-hearted.

His post appears to be implying that since he’s almost 30 years-old (his birthday is November 5, 1992) it’s time to hang up the gloves and move on to something else.

In the comments, many fans felt like it wasn’t a serious retirement, while others practically begged him to keep fighting.

“Cya next PPV card man,” someone commented. Another fan said, “Bruh stop before I start crying.” Another wrote, “Now slow down now” and another “enough internet for today Kev.”

“It’s too early for you to be trolling us,” a fan said. “Pressure create diamonds!!! Keep pushing man… u got this. Too talented,” another fan wrote.

In Holland’s Instagram Stories he shared an article of Daniel Rodriquez, who he was originally supposed to fight at UFC 279, scheduled with Neil Magny. The caption he wrote reads, “LOL dint I just ask for this scrap, that’s wild.” A second Instagram Story reads “Retired before 30.”