Kevin Holland working with Daniel Cormier on wrestling

No. 14 ranked middleweight contender Kevin Holland is working on his game.

The charismatic contender made waves in the fight game last year with five wins in a span of seven months and set the record for most wins in a calendar year in the middleweight division.

2021 has not been as kind to Holland as 2020 was, however, as Holland has lost twice in a row, albeit to top middleweight contenders. Holland first suffered a loss to no. 5 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson in March, and then stepped in on short notice for the injured Darren Till and lost to no. 3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori three weeks later.

The story for both of those fights was Holland being outwrestled by both Brunson and Vettori, respectively. While Holland showed slight glimpses of potential on the feet in each of those fights, both Brunson and Vettori decisively handled Holland on the ground.

But on the bright side, Holland is working on it.

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion and decorated wrestler Daniel Cormier posted a video on his Instagram story with a caption commending Holland for his work in improving his wrestling game.

Cody Garbrandt releases emotional video statement after UFC Vegas 27 loss

“I’m very proud of @trailblaze2top for taking the first step. Not only is he here he’s available and wants to work. He will wrestle again tomorrow then he will be at the greatest gym in the world @americankickboxingacademy with the guys. Acknowledging your issues then finding a way to deal with em takes a lot of maturity. His coaches at home are the best too, not trying to stop Kevin from trying to find better, we can help him in his wrestling. @travislutter has always been the man and he is showing by letting him come to train with me that he is the type of coach you want, the type that puts the athlete first!!! Onward and upward young man! I can’t wait for you to shock em with some takedown defense next time you’re in there.”

There is no word on when Holland’s next fight is nor any names as potential opponents, but whenever he steps into the octagon next, one could only assume he will be more prepared in the wrestling avenue.