Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira official for UFC 272

It’s not just naked girls on OnlyFans, apparently, there are fights being announced there too.

Kevin Holland announced he and Alex Oliveira will be squaring off at UFC 272 via his OnlyFans account (h/t MMA Junkie).

“EXCLUSIVE fight news announcement right here on my Only Fans!

If Bryce Mitchell can rap, I figure I can drop a country beat. Yeeeehawwwww!,” he wrote on Monday.

Holland suffered a disappointing 2021 year after a stellar 2020 and looks to get back into winning ways on March 5. He dropped three in a row against Derek Brunson, Marvin Vettori, and a no-contest against Kyle Daukaus. The pair were originally slated to rematch in November but Holland pulled out due to injury. There’s no word on why he wasn’t rebooked with Daukaus.

Oliveira is also on a three-fight skid.

Also slated to fight at the event are: