HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira official for UFC 272

featuredCheyanne Vlismas may not fight soon due to ‘reasons beyond belief’

featuredSean O’Malley may only fight twice this year, but plans a ‘killing spree’ in 2023

featuredJake Paul posts video practicing leg kicks, tags Bellator MMA and PFL | Video

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira official for UFC 272

January 10, 2022
NoNo Comments

It’s not just naked girls on OnlyFans, apparently, there are fights being announced there too.

Kevin Holland announced he and Alex Oliveira will be squaring off at UFC 272 via his OnlyFans account (h/t MMA Junkie).

“EXCLUSIVE fight news announcement right here on my Only Fans!
If Bryce Mitchell can rap, I figure I can drop a country beat. Yeeeehawwwww!,” he wrote on Monday.

Holland suffered a disappointing 2021 year after a stellar 2020 and looks to get back into winning ways on March 5. He dropped three in a row against  Derek Brunson, Marvin Vettori, and a no-contest against Kyle Daukaus. The pair were originally slated to rematch in November but Holland pulled out due to injury. There’s no word on why he wasn’t rebooked with Daukaus.

Oliveira is also on a three-fight skid.

Also slated to fight at the event are:

  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – for bantamweight title
  • Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
  • Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot
  • Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA