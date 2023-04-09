HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Holland wants a shot at BMF Belt

April 9, 2023
NoNo Comments

Kevin Holland was a little irked with his UFC 287 opponent, Santiago Ponzinibbio, for all the leg kicks he endured. But when push came to shove, it was Jorge Masvidal’s BMF Belt that Holland zeroed in on after his victory in Miami.

Watch as Holland talks about the fight and his desire to take the “baddest mother f**ker” moniker from Masvidal, who later called it a career.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

