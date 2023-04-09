Kevin Holland wants a shot at BMF Belt

Kevin Holland was a little irked with his UFC 287 opponent, Santiago Ponzinibbio, for all the leg kicks he endured. But when push came to shove, it was Jorge Masvidal’s BMF Belt that Holland zeroed in on after his victory in Miami.

Watch as Holland talks about the fight and his desire to take the “baddest mother f**ker” moniker from Masvidal, who later called it a career.

Gilbert Burns ushers Jorge Masvidal into retirement – UFC 287 Results

Kevin Holland wants Jorge Masvidal’s BMF belt following UFC 287

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Michael Bisping reacts to Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira