Kevin Holland helped subdue a gunman in a crowded restaurant

Kevin Holland is a hero again.

According to ABC 13, a 24-year-old man entered Ra Sushi in Highland Village, Texas, with a gun around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Police were notified by a panic call, but the gunman was already in custody when they arrived after three quick-thinking customers leaped into action.

Mixed martial arts reporter Ariel Helwani said he was told one of those men was Holland.

A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant last night. 40-50 ppl were inside, per reports.



3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured.



One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I’m told. He did it again.https://t.co/V9mbH7Nddd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2022

The gunman pulled the gun in the restaurant, which was serving 40-50 people at the time, according to the news outlet. He aimed the gun in the air and fired once before the men rushed the shooter.

“We were eating, and the next thing you know, a gunshot just popped off. So everything paused and then everybody started running to get down under a table,” said Patrick Robinson, one of the people who stopped the shooter, told the outlet. Robinson also said that he and two other men grabbed the shooter. “We got him down, apprehended him, got the gun away from him and the bag that he had.”

Robinson also told the outlet he and his friend trained in martial arts.

“You see it on the news, or you see it on TV or the movies and stuff, but you never see it actually in life, and it is crazy that nobody got hurt,” Robinson said.

This is the second time that Holland has sprung to action.

In October 2021, Holland also stopped a man trying to steal a car … just two days after he fought in the Octagon.

Holland joined the ranks of the UFC in 2018. He has since been one of the most active fighters in the Octagon. He fights at least three times per year, and fought five times in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.