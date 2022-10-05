Kevin Holland faces Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in UFC Orlando main event

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 5, 2022
No Comments

Kevin Holland‘s retirement didn’t last long. ‘Big Mouth’ headlines the UFC Orlando fight card against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson on Dec. 3.

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) made a cryptic post on Sept. 22, seemingly announcing his retirement. “Had a good run 30 in a little over a month got paid I’m out,” he wrote in a quote graphic. “Next career choice??”

On Wednesday, the fight promotion announced that Holland would face former title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) at Amway Center. It will be the fourth time the venue has hosted

Holland is coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his last outing while Thompson hopes to snap a two-fight losing streak. Thompson last competed in December 2021, losing to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision.

