Kevin Holland details most recent crime-stopping heroics | UFC Austin Video

June 19, 2022
UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, or the wrong place at the right time depending on your perspective.

In October 2021, Holland chased down an alleged car jacker in his neighborhood and held him until police arrived. In March, Holland assisted in disarming and subduing a gunman inside a Texas restaurant. In May, Holland rescued a driver from an overturned tractor-trailer.

Before Holland finished Tim Means in the UFC Austin co-main event on Saturday, he chased down an alleged thief the day before just after weigh-ins. Holland detailed the incident during the UFC Austin Post-fight Press Conference.

