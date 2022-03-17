Kevin Holland details how he heroically stopped restaurant gunman

On Monday, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland helped subdue a gunman inside a Highland Village, Texas restaurant. A 24-year-old gunman entered Ra Sushi around 11:30 p.m., brandished a fireman and discharged it in the air. Holland and two other men sprung into action, disarmed the man and restrained him until police arrived.

Holland detailed his act of heroism during an interview with ESPN MMA.

“We were out here just having a good time, we were out here at the sushi bar,” Holland told ESPN MMA. “We were chilling, just having a good time… then I was facing one way and we heard a big bang.

“I thought it was a champagne bottle popping – because there was people behind up having a birthday party. Then I look around and I see people running with like a look of death or something, super worried. So I’m like, ‘I know what this is,’ so I get a little low.”

After quickly assessing the situation, Holland took action.

“I check the corner, I see the guy grab the guy, but the gun is facing towards we are, so I’m like, ‘Ah, I’m going to make a move this way and get around this, so I don’t have to worry about it,’” Holland said.

“So I go around the other side, I grab a chair. I was going to smack him with a chair. When you get to the other side, you can’t see who the shooter is – the guy on top or the guy on bottom. The guy on top was mainly holding the guy’s hand so he would stop squeezing the trigger. So we get the gun out of that guy’s hand.”

“I go ahead and pull the guy into my lap, put the hooks in, put the rear-naked choke. My baby uncle is sitting there and he was looking at me. He’s Herb Dean with the dreads hanging out the back – skinny Herb, that’s what I call him. He’s saying, ‘He’s not asleep, he’s not asleep. Alright, he’s sleep.’ So I let go of the choke, slid on top, got full mount, stretch the arms out so he couldn’t reach for anything.

“I grabbed his backpack and threw it off to the side, made sure the gun was out of the play. … a few minutes later, I’ve never seen police pulled up that fast, so good job to Houston PD. They got there pretty quick. They handcuffed the guy and it was a wrap,” Holland explained.

In October 2021, Holland also stopped a man trying to steal a car … just two days after he fought in the Octagon.

(Video Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

