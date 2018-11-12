Kevin Belingon vs. Bibiano Fernandes – ONE: Heart of the Lion Full Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 12, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

962 days after losing out to ONE’s most dominant World Champion ever, Kevin Belingon has redeemed himself by ending the incredible eight-year winning streak of Bibiano Fernandes at ONE: HEART OF THE LION.

In a gritty back-and-forth affair, “The Silencer” showcased his improved grappling game, finding his way out of countless dangerous situations on the ground. The Filipino phenom punctuated the fifth and final round with some scintillating striking to emerge victorious, winning via split-decision to become the undisputed ONE Bantamweight World Champion.

