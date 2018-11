Kevin Belingon Ends Bibiano Fernandes’ 8-Year Win Streak (ONE Heart of the Lion Highlights)

Bibiano Fernandes’ eight-year, 14-fight winning streak is over. Kevin Belingon beat the Brazilian at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, to become the undisputed ONE Championship bantamweight king.

