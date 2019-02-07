Kevin Aguilar vs. Enrique Barzola in the Works for UFC Fight Night in Philadelphia

A featherweight bout between the always exciting Kevin Aguilar and former ‘Ultimate Fighter: Latin America’ contender Enrique Barzola is in the works for the UFC Fight Night card in Philadelphia on March 30.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news on Thursday. The UFC has not officially announced the bout as of yet.

A former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion, Aguilar made his way to the UFC last year and pulled off a victory against Rick Glenn in his debut after first landing on the promotion’s radar from a short notice win on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Aguilar is best known for his thrilling style inside the cage where he earned four knockouts out of his past eight victories.

As for Barzola, the 15-3 prospect who trains out of American Top Team has quickly turned into a fighter to watch in 2019 after racking up four wins in a row at 145 pounds.

Barzola has gone 5-1 overall in the UFC with his one loss coming by way of split decision in 2016.

Now Barzola faces another tough test in Aguilar as each of them looks to build on their recent win streaks when they clash on March 30 in Philadelphia.

Aguilar vs. Barzola is the latest addition to the card airing live on ESPN with the main event pitting Edson Barboza against Justin Gaethje in a five round battle at lightweight.