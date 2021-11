Ketlen Vieira UFC Vegas 43 Octagon Interview: ‘I’ll be a champion one day’ | Video

Hear from No. 7-ranked UFC bantamweight Ketlen Vieira who secured the main event win over former champion Miesha Tate by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 43 Saturday.

The win was Vieira’s biggest thus far in her career. She rebounded from a decision loss to No. 6 ranked Yana Kunitskaya in her previous outing. Hear what the 30-year old Brazilian had to say moments after defeating Tate.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

