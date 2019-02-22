Ken Beverly not going to let Nate Jennerman breathe at LFA 61

Looking back on the three fights he had in 2018, featherweight prospect Ken Beverly feels he was picked to be a stepping stone for his opponents, but that’s fine with him.

Beverly was able to use put aside being viewed as the underdog, and in the end picked up three unanimous decision victories in his three bouts last year.

“It is motivation, but I just go out there and fight,” Beverly told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m always asked what am I going to do out there, or if I’m going to do this or do that, but I just go out there and fight.”

Beverly believes his ability to be the aggressor throughout the entirety of a fight is what played a big factor in his three wins last year.

“I’m able to outlast (my opponents),” said Beverly. “I feel confident when I get out there. I’m on top of my game every time I’m out there. As soon as (the cage door) closes I’m ready to go.

“I could go out there and get knocked out or submitted in a couple of seconds, but I’m going out there to try to enforce my will on you. I am trying to finish. That’s what I’m trying to do, and regardless of whether it doesn’t go three rounds or it goes to a decision, I’m coming and I’m not going to stop.”

This Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Beverly (8-3) will look to add to his winning streak when he takes on Nate Jennerman (12-4) in a main card 145-pound bout at LFA 61.

“He’s a real technical guy,” Beverly said of Jennerman. “I’ve watched videos and he’s really good. His submission game is awesome.

“I’m going to try to take him out of his element as much as I can. Regardless of whether it be standing or on the ground, it doesn’t matter, I’m just going to come at him and am just not going to stop. I’m coming out there and am giving it all. I’m coming to win. I’m not going to let him breathe.”

Having previously fought in Bellator, Beverly would like to return to that level in 2019, and is willing to take whatever opportunity that comes his way to do so.

“Wherever they want me to fight at, I’ll go,” said Beverly. “If the UFC (called me and) told me I had to get ready in the next two weeks to face anyone at 145lbs, I would train my hind end off and get my weight down again to fight there. It wouldn’t matter. I’d take a short-notice fight.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and have put everything to this sport. It’s everything to me. It’s my dream. I feel like I was born to do this. I love this sport.”