HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCM Punk Just Enjoying Life as a Martial Artist and Having Fun in His New Job Calling Fights

featuredKelvin Gastelum: Robert Whittaker Has What I Want, ‘Now I Have to Rip His Head Off to Take It’

featuredBen Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

featuredConor McGregor Wants to Fight in Brazil and Jose Aldo Is More than Happy to Welcome Him

Kelvin Gastelum: ‘There’s Going to be a Lot of Mad Australians Come Fight Night’

February 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Kelvin Gastelum describes the climb from amateur to winner of The Ultimate Fighter and explains there’s one more stop to get where he needs to be and to get there he’ll have to go through Robert Whittaker.

TRENDING > Wanderlei Silva Dealing with Numerous Concussion Like Symptoms Including Anger and Mood Swings

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA