Kelvin Gastelum: ‘There’s Going to be a Lot of Mad Australians Come Fight Night’

&amp;lt;span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

(Courtesy of UFC)

Kelvin Gastelum describes the climb from amateur to winner of The Ultimate Fighter and explains there’s one more stop to get where he needs to be and to get there he’ll have to go through Robert Whittaker.

TRENDING > Wanderlei Silva Dealing with Numerous Concussion Like Symptoms Including Anger and Mood Swings

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.