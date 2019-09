Kelvin Gastelum surprised a title fight isn’t headlining UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum talks about his upcoming match-up against Darren Till at UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in New York City. He admittedly is surprised a title fight is not headlining the event at the famed Madison Square Garden.

