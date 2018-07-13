HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum Says Robert Whittaker May Not Be the Same Fighter After Yoel Romero Wars

July 13, 2018
Kelvin Gastelum recently talked about his upcoming title shot against Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight belt and about being a coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

He had an especially interesting take on Whittaker, questioning whether or not the champion would perform the same in the Octagon after back-to-back brutal bouts with Yoel Romero.

“I don’t know if he’s going to be the same fighter after these fights, these wars, that he’s been in,” said Gastelum.

               

