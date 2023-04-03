Kelvin Gastelum says ‘bet the house’ on Henry Cejudo to beat Aljamain Sterling

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo returns to take on current titleholder Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 in May. Longtime friend of Cejudo and training partner Kelvin Gastelum says to ‘bet the house’ on Cejudo getting his hand raised.

“I’m out here at Fight Ready getting ready for my fight, but it’s also great to have “Triple-C” in the building,” said Gastelum on Cejudo’s YouTube channel.

“The guy has done it all in the sport. The guy is going to go down in history. He’s going to go down in the Hall of Fame,” Gastelum continued. “It’s just cool to be around him and pick his brain, see what he does, what he brings to the table, and it’s a lot more than just MMA skills. The guy brings a whole mentality and approach to MMA that’s unlike any other person that I’ve seen. The guy’s a constant reminder of what it is to be a champion.

“He’s in here day in and day out putting the work in. You can see it. He’s the first one here, the last one to leave. The guy is a constant example of what it is to be a UFC champion, so it’s very cool to be around him and pick his brain.”

Cejudo was the champion when he walked away from the sport after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Gastelum believes that Cejudo will step right back into the champion role by taking out Sterling after three years away from the sport.

“I’m very happy to see him return and fight for the world title,” said Gastelum. “I think he beats them all, number one through number 10… I’ve seen him doing work. I feel like he’s going to get his hand raised without a doubt. Bet the house on it.”

Gastelum is scheduled to fight Chris Curtis on this weekend’s UFC 287 fight card in Miami, Fla. as the headlining bout of the preliminary card.