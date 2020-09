Kelvin Gastelum relies on his immigrant mentality: ‘Always grinding, always working’

MMA Weekly in-depth EXCLUSIVE: Cage Side Seat’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber talks with Kelvin Gastelum about how the journey is where the surprises and the good stuff happens.

Gastelum also talks about getting through the hard times. “I rely on God. I rely on my faith. I rely on my family.”

