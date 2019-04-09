Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I just don’t think Adesanya has fought those killers that I have’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 9, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 236 Embedded, middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum packs his fight week essentials: clothes, underwear, gear and lucky panda.

Featherweight champion and lightweight title contender Max Holloway turns a scenic hike into a competition with his teammate. Lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier puts the finishing touches on a perfectly planned fight camp.

And middleweight title contender Israel Adesanya arrives in Atlanta after a long flight from New Zealand.

UFC 236 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights taking place Saturday, April 13 on Pay-Per-View, available on ESPN Plus.

TRENDING > Watch Kelvin Gastelum retire Michael Bisping (UFC 236 free fight)

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya squares off with Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title.

