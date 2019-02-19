HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum - UFC 234

featuredKelvin Gastelum Battles Israel Adesanya for Interim Middleweight Title at UFC 236

featuredFrancis Ngannou Demolishes Cain Velasquez In Just 26 Seconds in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

UFC Phoenix Ngannou vs Velasquez Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night on ESPN Results: Ngannou vs Velasquez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredCoach: ‘Cain Velasquez Wants to Prove He Can Dominate Again’

Kelvin Gastelum Battles Israel Adesanya for Interim Middleweight Title at UFC 236

February 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

An interim middleweight champion will be crowned at UFC 236 when Kelvin Gastelum meets Israel Adesanya on April 13 with a location for the event still to be determined.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the matchup via ESPN on Tuesday.

The decision to crown an interim champion comes on the heels of Robert Whittaker suffering a hernia just hours before he was scheduled to defend his middleweight title at UFC 234 earlier in February.

Whittaker was pulled from the card and put into emergency surgery with hopes that he’ll be able to return to action at some point during the summer in 2019.

Gastelum was originally scheduled to meet Whittaker at UFC 234 but now he’ll compete for the interim title instead when he returns in April.

Gastelum is coming off back-to-back wins over former champion Michael Bisping and top five ranked middleweight Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza.

As for Adesanya, the highly touted striker from New Zealand remains undefeated in his career including his most recent win over former middleweight champion Anderson Silva at UFC 234.

Gastelum vs. Adesanya is the first confirmed title fight for the UFC 236 card in April with the UFC still hunting for a location and venue for that card.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA