Kelly D’Angelo: From Firefighter to Cage Fighter

(Courtesy of Invicta FC)

From firefighter to cage fighter. “Tiny but mighty” Invicta Fighting Championships’s fighter Kelly D’Angelo shares how she balances her passions of being a full-time firefighter with the Richmond Heights Fire Department and a professional mixed martial artist.

